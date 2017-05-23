FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lowcountry counties under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service declared a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for 22 counties in the state, including almost all of the Lowcountry.

The counties included under the tornado watch are Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort as well as Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the highest chance of rain will be after lunchtime, in the afternoon and evening. The strongest thunderstorms are expected to develop between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More flooding, damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The Lowcountry is being monitored for a potential tornado watch as conditions become increasingly favorable for severe weather.

A tornado watch and flash flood warning for the Lowcountry ended late Tuesday night.

The city of Charleston says the following roads are still impassable due to flooding.

Ashley Ave. - From Bennett St. to Calhoun St.

Ashley Ave. - From Tradd St. to Broad St.

Gadsden St. at Bennett St.

Wentworth St. at Barre St.

The rain is expected to clear Wednesday night. The Lowcountry can look forward to a hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 90s.

