FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain expected, flooding possible Wednesday

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday after severe weather passed through the Lowcountry Tuesday.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the highest chance of rain will be after lunchtime, in the afternoon and evening.

More flooding, damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A tornado watch and flash flood warning for the Lowcountry ended late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the city of Charleston said the following roads were still impassable due to flooding.

Ashley Ave. - From Bennett St. to Calhoun St.

Ashley Ave. - From Tradd St. to Broad St.

Gadsden St. at Bennett St.

Wentworth St. at Barre St.

Gadsden at Bennett impassible. All lanes are open in both directions of the Crosstown + Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/yL2Rvhk3ZX — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 24, 2017

@Live5News Neighbors came together last night to help save the cars and homes from flooding. My hub is 6'5 and it was up to his knees (red) pic.twitter.com/K6l1Z9kUmS — MrsWilliams (@MrsKandiW) May 24, 2017

The rain is expected to clear Wednesday. The Lowcountry can look forward to a hot and sunny Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 90s.

