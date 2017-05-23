FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Parts of the Lowcountry see heavy rain, flooding

Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday following a few scattered morning showers and heavy rainfall overnight.

Another one to three inches of rain are possible in addition to the rainfall received early Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch through midnight.

“The main threat [Tuesday] will be damaging wind gusts that come out of any storms that do develop today,” Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Another round of severe storms is possible Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., Charleston County dispatchers said the following roads were affected by flooding:

Ashley between Tradd and Broad is closed because of flooding

King at Huger

Fishburne at Ashley

Line at Meeting

Standing water at Hwy 17 at Hwy 61

