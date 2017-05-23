Quantcast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Parts of the Lowcountry see heavy rain, flo - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Parts of the Lowcountry see heavy rain, flooding

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)

Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday following a few scattered morning showers and heavy rainfall overnight. 

Another one to three inches of rain are possible in addition to the rainfall received early Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch through midnight.

“The main threat [Tuesday] will be damaging wind gusts that come out of any storms that do develop today,” Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Another round of severe storms is possible Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., Charleston County dispatchers said the following roads were affected by flooding:

  • Ashley between Tradd and Broad is closed because of flooding
  • King at Huger
  • Fishburne at Ashley
  • Line at Meeting
  • Standing water at Hwy 17 at Hwy 61 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly