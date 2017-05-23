FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms possible Tuesday, Flash flood watch issued

Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following a few scattered morning showers and heavy rainfall overnight.

Another one to three inches of rain are possible in addition to the rainfall already received early Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch through midnight.

“The main threat [Tuesday] will be damaging wind gusts that come out of any storms that do develop today,” Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday. Another round of severe storms is possible Wednesday.

