FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch canceled for Lowcountry counties

The National Weather Service in Charleston has canceled a tornado watch that was in effect for most of the Lowcountry until 6 p.m.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, and Jasper Counties were dropped from the watch shortly before 4 p.m.

The weather service confirmed a tornado had been spotted at 2:43 p.m. over Saluda, 16 miles northwest of Batesburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. At 3:08 p.m., the weather service said a confirmed tornado was spotted in Prosperity, nine miles south of Newberry, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the tornado threat has lessened for the Lowcountry because most of the energy that could spin off tornadoes is offshore and to our west.

But winds will be gusty into the evening, he says. The highest chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening. The strongest thunderstorms are expected to develop between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More flooding, damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The Lowcountry is being monitored for a potential tornado watch as conditions become increasingly favorable for severe weather.

The city of Charleston says the following roads are still impassable due to flooding.

Ashley Ave. - From Bennett St. to Calhoun St.

Ashley Ave. - From Tradd St. to Broad St.

Gadsden St. at Bennett St.

Wentworth St. at Barre St.

The rain is expected to clear Wednesday night. The Lowcountry can look forward to a hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.