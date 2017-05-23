Lowcountry under tornado watch, flash flood warning; road closures

A tornado watch and flash flood warning is in effect for the Lowcountry following severe weather on Tuesday.

Affected areas for the flash flood warning which runs until 11:15 p.m. include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, downtown Charleston and West Ashley.

Forecasters say the storms will likely provide torrential rainfall that will overlap with tonight's high tide resulting in flooding which has already closed a number of streets in Charleston.

Flooding will continue to be the main threat with any additional rain we see tonight.

Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch for 15 South Carolina counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch area includes most of the Lowcountry area: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties.

Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon and Lee Counties are also under the watch.

Street Closures

Charleston County dispatchers said the following roads were affected by flooding:

QUEEN ST BETWEEN RUTLEDGE AND TRAPMAN ALL LANES CLOSED

NOTTINGHAM AT W ROBINHOOD DR ALL LANES CLOSED

GORDON ST BETWEEN 12th AND RUTLEDGE ALL LANES CLOSED

PITT ST BETWEEN DUNCAN AND CALHOUN ALL LANES CLOSED

CALHOUN ST BETWEEN PITT AND RUTLEDGE SOUTHBOUND CLOSED

FISHBURNE ST BETWEEN ASHLEY AND PRESIDENT ALL LANES CLOSED

VANDERHORST ST BETWEEN RUTLEDGE AND SMITH ALL LANES CLOSED

OGIER STAT CALHOUN ST ALL LANES CLOSED

ASHLEY AVE BETWEEN BROAD AND TRADD ALL LANES CLOSED

PRESIDENT ST BETWEEN LINE AND US 17 ALL LANES CLOSED

ROMNEY ST AT N NASSAU ST LANES PARTIALLY BLOCKED

FISHBURN ST AT RUTLEGDE AVE ALL LANES CLOSED

HUGER ST AT KING ST ALL LANES CLOSED

ASHLEY AVE AT FISHBURNE ST ALL LANES CLOSED

KING ST AT HUGER ALL LANES CLOSED

RUTLEDGE AVE POPLAR LANES PARTIALLY BLOCKED

WASHINGTON ST BETWEEN VERNON AND HASELL ALL LANES CLOSED

More downpours are possible tonight in addition to the rainfall received early Tuesday morning, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch through midnight.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Tuesday.

Another round of severe storms is possible Wednesday.

