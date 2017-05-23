Crews extinguish fire in restroom of Sewee Outpost

Crews extinguished a fire in the men's restroom of the Sewee Outpost general store in Awendaw Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the Awendaw Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Charleston County EMS were called to the 4800 block of Hwy 17 Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the restroom, which only saw minor damage, officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say.

