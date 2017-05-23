Quantcast

Police: 'Nothing out of the ordinary' found after bomb threat at Goodwill

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in. 

First responders were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. after employees evacuated the building. 

"The building was searched and nothing out of the ordinary was found," Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said. 

