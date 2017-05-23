Lowcountry's best beards and moustaches to be crowned

The Music Farm will be a razor's worst nightmare Saturday.

The 8th annual Southeastern Beard & Moustache Championships features facial hair in a variety of shapes, styles and lengths. Dozens of men (and women) will compete in almost 20 categories including Full Beard Natural, Full Beard Freestyle, Moustache Styled and artificial Southern Belle for ladies.

The competition is hosted by the Holy City Beard and Moustache Society and proceeds from the event go to support Lowcountry Women with Wings.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the program begins at 8 p.m. Admission to compete is $20 and only $10 to come and watch. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.