Car stolen in carjacking involved in accident, police say

A car that was stolen in North Charleston ended up being in a car crash Monday morning, police say

Police responded to the 8000 block of Patriot Blvd. in North Charleston in reference to a carjacking at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. When authorities arrived, the victim reportedly stated that she had parked her car in front of an apartment building when a silver sedan pulled up behind her and an unknown man with his face covered with a bandana pulled out a gun and said that he needed her car. He the grabbed her purse containing her personal belongings, got in her car and left.

The victim reportedly walked to a nearby gas station to call 911.

While on the scene of the carjacking, police reportedly were told of an accident that happened on Cross County Road that involved the car that was stolen and that the driver had fled the scene in the woods. Police took the victim to the scene of the accident so she could gather her things.

Police reportedly found the carjacking suspect walking on Design Street and were able to take him into custody.

