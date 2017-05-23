Master plan underway for new Charleston 9 memorial

Flags and markers at the Charleston 9 memorial at the former site of the Sofa Super Store. (Source: Live 5)

A new design for the Charleston 9 memorial is in the works as the City of Charleston develops a master plan ahead of the 10-year anniversary.

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said the city is consulting with the families of the nine fallen firefighters on a design that will work for them.

“It’s a process that we’re actively working on,” O’Toole said.

On June 18, 2007, a fire ripped through a West Ashley furniture store, killing nine Charleston firefighters, later becoming remembered as The Charleston 9.

Since 2015, members of Fire & Iron M.C. Station 28 in Charleston have worked on a service project to honor and remember those men.

“The project focused on replacing the existing walkway at the site with memorial bricks, like walkways found at other memorial sites around the country,” said President Matthew Schneider.

In March 2016 brick orders were opened, and as of April 2017 more than 320 bricks had been sold raising more than $40,000 for the project.

“This is thanks to the large support that Station 28 has received from families and friends of the Charleston 9, firefighters from around the world, as well as social and news media coverage,” Schneider said.

The original plan was to have the bricks laid in time for the 10-year anniversary date, which falls on a Sunday this year.

Now with a master plan by the city underway, the group is extending the deadline for brick sales. A new deadline is unknown at this time.

The City of Charleston Fire Department has already started planning the 10-year commemorative ceremony at the former Sofa Super Store site.

The City of Charleston purchased the 2.5-acre site for nearly $1.9 million in 2008 and the site was turned into a memorial park that opened two years after the tragedy.

The fire caused the greatest single loss of firefighters since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

