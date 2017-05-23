Attorney to hold news conference on upcoming Slager sentencing

Michael Slager testified in court in his state trial in November. (Source: Pool)

The leader of an attorneys group is holding a news conference on the upcoming sentencing of the former North Charleston police officer who pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting death of a motorist.

Malik Z. Shabazz, President of Black Lawyers for Justice, will speak out about what he describes as "risks and dangers" of the plea deal of Michael Slager, according to a news release.

Slager was a North Charleston police officer who stopped Walter Scott on the morning of April 4, 2015. Scott fled the scene and Slager said the two wound up in a scuffle during which Scott grabbed Slager's stun gun. Slager said he was forced to fatally shoot Scott as a result.

Slager pleaded guilty on May 2 to a federal charge of violating Scott's civil rights under the color of law in a plea deal that resulted in state charges against him being dropped.

The news conference will happen at the U.S. District Courthouse on Broad Street at 1 p.m.

