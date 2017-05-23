Attorney to hold news conference on upcoming Slager sentencing

Attorneys for the white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers at a Charleston church filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Attorneys for the white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers at a Charleston church filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in.More >>
Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in.More >>
Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight and a few scattered morning showers.More >>
Strong to severe storms may come to the Lowcountry after lunch Tuesday following heavy rainfall overnight and a few scattered morning showers.More >>
A Goose Creek man is facing four charges of attempted murder after shooting his neighbors in a dispute over children being too loud, officials say.More >>
A Goose Creek man is facing four charges of attempted murder after shooting his neighbors in a dispute over children being too loud, officials say.More >>
Charleston Police released surveillance images showing two men they are looking for in connection to a burglary in the James Island area.More >>
Charleston Police released surveillance images showing two men they are looking for in connection to a burglary in the James Island area.More >>