Moncks Corner PD looking for suspect after assault at Subway

Officers are searching for a man after an assault at a Subway eatery in Moncks Corner.

Authorities are told it all started when a man and a male employee exchanged words at the drive-thru of the restaurant on Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard.

According to the incident report, the customer, who is black, asked “you got a problem cracker?” at some point while ordering and the employee responded with “f**** you.”

The man returned later with two of his friends and threw half of an eaten sandwich at the employee, according to the report.

“You got something to say now?” the man allegedly asked.

The suspect then threw unused cups around the store and the employee threw a cookie tray in his direction, according to the report.

The suspect then tried to get around the counter and started to strangle a female employee with one hand when she got in his way, the report states. The man’s friends pulled him off of her when she yelled that she was pregnant and they left the restaurant.

