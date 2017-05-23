Police release surveillance images in James Island burglary

Charleston Police released surveillance images showing two men they are looking for in connection to a burglary in the James Island area.

The burglary occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Harborsun Drive, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The first suspect is approximately 20 to 30 years old with buzzed hair and a thin build wearing a black tank top, blue pants and dark shoes with light-colored soles.

The second suspect is believed to be in his 20s with shaggy hair and an average build wearing a grayish-green polo shirt and light-colored shorts with darker embroidered emblems. He has a large wrist watch and is wearing gray sneakers with white calf socks.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective or the Charleston Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.