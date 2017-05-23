Man accused of shooting at neighbors in dispute over loud children

A Goose Creek man is facing four charges of attempted murder after shooting neighbors in a dispute over children being too loud, officials say.

The report states children were playing in the road near George Merritt's Gator Drive home Monday evening when he went outside and told them to be quiet.

After interacting with Merritt, the children went home and told their grandparents, who had been watching them after school. The grandparents then went outside to tell Merritt to speak with them and not yell at the children, officials say.

Merritt got upset and left, an incident report states, returning with a .22-caliber pistol and opening fire on the grandparents, a woman and a one-year-old infant.

Affidavits state the woman was shot in the left chest area, and the man was shot in the left chest, arm and ear. The victims are expected to be okay.

