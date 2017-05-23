McRae, Richter Pace Five Cougars With CAA Postseason Honors

Redshirt sophomore Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and junior Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) each earned a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association First Team to headline five postseason honors for the College of Charleston baseball team, announced CAA officials Tuesday.

McRae and Richter both garnered All-CAA First Team recognition for the first time in their careers, while sophomore Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) and junior Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) each earned a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. Freshman Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) received a nod to the All-Rookie Team; Love was named to the All-Academic Team.

McRae has been a revelation in the middle of the lineup for the Cougars in 2017, entering the CAA Tournament leading the conference with 58 RBI’s while ranking second in home runs (15), and total bases (122), and third in slugging percentage (.604).

The sweet-swinging sophomore leads the Cougars with 13 multi-RBI games - including 10 with three or more runs driven in. In 14 games against Georgia, Nebraska, Arizona, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson, McRae batted .435 with six homers, 21 RBIs, and a .913 slugging percentage this season.McRae turned in perhaps his most clutch performance in the Cougars' 6-5 win at Coastal on May 10, when he tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh before plating the winning run with a single off 2016 College World Series MOP Andrew Beckwith in the ninth.

Richter has owned arguably the Cougars’ most consistent bat this spring, and ended the regular season with the CAA’s highest individual batting average (.362) after going 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs in Saturday’s win over Delaware. His .440 on-base percentage leads the Cougars as well, as the junior third baseman has reached base in all but four games this season - including a team-best 30-game reached base streak (Feb. 26 - Apr. 23).

Sisk has turned in a fine sophomore season with the Cougars, entering the final week of the regular season ranked third in the CAA with a 3.37 ERA to go along with a 5-1 record. During league play, Sisk has compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.63 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 48 innings of work. He posted four consecutive quality starts against CAA opponents, including seven shutout innings in a 5-0 win over Towson on April 22.

Love has once again proved to be one of the top relief pitchers in the CAA, entering the conference tournament ranked amongst the top 10 in the league with a 3.66 ERA in 66.1 innings of work. The junior right-hander boasts a 3.30 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 12 conference appearances to go along with two saves. He ranks 47th in the nation with a 5.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and his WHIP of 1.06 leads the CAA. Love was also named to the CAA’s All-Academic Team.

Frishmuth emerged in a big way during his freshman season with the Cougars, and after locking down the Sunday starter role midway through the campaign, posting a 3-4 record with a 5.56 ERA in nine starts. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander recorded a trio of quality starts in conference play – including six and two-third shutout innings against Hofstra on March 25 to earn his first collegiate win.

The College opens the 2017 CAA Tournament on Wednesday morning in Wilmington, N.C., as the fifth-seeded Cougars take the diamond against fourth-seeded Delaware in the opening game of the tournament at 11:00 am on the campus of UNC Wilmington.