No injuries reported after car runs into school bus in Berkeley County

No injuries reported after car runs into school bus in Berkeley

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

District officials say there were no injuries reported after a car ran into the back of a school bus in Berkeley County. 

According to the Berkeley County School District, the incident happened on Highway 45 near St. Stephen. 

Troopers and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have responded. 

