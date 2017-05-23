FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m.

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The National Weather Service declared a tornado watch for 15 South Carolina counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch area includes most of the Lowcountry area: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties. 

Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon and Lee Counties are also under the watch. 

