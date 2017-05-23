Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Charleston County; tornado warning ends

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Charleston County until 8:15 p.m.

Locations impacted include Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Isle Of Palms, Folly Beach, Sullivan`s Island and Kiawah Island.

The National Weather Service has also declared a tornado watch for 15 South Carolina counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch area includes most of the Lowcountry area: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties. Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon and Lee Counties are also under the watch.

A tornado warning for Charleston and Colleton counties has since ended.

