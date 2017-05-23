Officers arrest teen accused of firing gun after failed armed robbery attempt

Authorities say a teenager wanted for firing a gun following a failed armed robbery attempt in Charleston has been arrested.

The Charleston Police Department charged 17-year-old Jalyn Mazyck with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime

He was given a $175,000 bond.

His charges stem from an incident on Thursday when officers responded to Hester Street for a report of multiple shots fired.

The victim said he and two of his friends were in his backyard when the incident occurred.

According to police, after the victim removed his wallet and displayed a quantity of cash, the suspect took out a gun and began to demand the victim's money and his phone.

After the victim refused to surrender his belongings and told the suspect to leave, police say the suspect fired a round into the air, then grabbed the spent casing.

A report states the suspect threw the spent casing over the fence and then ran away.

CPD officials say while the suspect was running, he dropped his wallet containing his driver's license.

A police report states the suspect reportedly turned around and fired another round towards the victim.

After firing the second round, the suspect and another subject fled the area, police say.

