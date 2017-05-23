Officers arrest teen accused of firing gun after failed armed robbery attempt

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Lowcountry until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A flash flood warning is in effect for the Lowcountry until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The National Weather Service declared a tornado watch for 15 South Carolina counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The National Weather Service declared a tornado watch for 15 South Carolina counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Attorneys for the white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers at a Charleston church filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Attorneys for the white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers at a Charleston church filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in.More >>
Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the early-morning hours Monday.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the early-morning hours Monday.More >>