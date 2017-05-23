CofC-Delaware CAA tourney game pushed back

The College of Charleston-Delaware Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament game scheduled for Wednesday at 11am has been pushed back.
The Cougars and Blue Hens will now play at 1 pm. William & Mary and Elon will play at 4:30 pm. The loser of both games will face each other in the nightcap.
The CAA tournament runs thru Saturday in Wilmington, NC.
