"I need food stamps to feed my kids" : Lowcountry mom responds to budget cuts

President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.

The plan includes $3.6 trillion in cuts to domestic agencies, food stamps, Medicaid, highway funding, crop insurance and medical research, among others.

$193 billion of that money would cut food stamp benefits over ten years, a program almost 15 percent of South Carolinians use.

“I am a taxpayer I file my taxes every year but I do still need these certain things to help my kids because I can’t afford it,” Kennathia Sanders, a North Charleston mother of two said.

She said she does what she can to make ends meet, but does rely on food stamps to feed her kids and is grateful for the help.

“I still feel like that is a privilege that is a help to me each month when it comes to my children and it is a very vital asset each month. I need my food stamps to feed my children,” Sanders said.

According the south Carolina department of social services 45 percent of SNAP,or food stamp users, are under the age of 15 and families who qualify must make less than $2,100 dollars a month.

South Carolina resident and Trump Administration Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says this budget represents what tax payers want

“We looked at this budget through the eyes of the people who are paying the bills and for years we simply looked at a budget in terms of folks who were at the back ends of the programs the recipients of the tax payer money and not nearly enough focusing our attention on people who pay the taxes,” Mulvaney said.

For Sanders she said she pays her taxes every year, and this is something she didn’t ask the government to do.

“Kind of ironic that you’re going to tell me hey this is what the tax payers want but hey I’m a tax payer and I never said I wanted any cuts because I need those,” Sanders said.

Food stamp cuts would drive millions from the program, while a wave of Medicaid cuts - on top of more than $800 billion in the House-passed health care bill - could deny nursing home care to millions of elderly poor people. It would also force some people on Social Security's disability program back into the workforce.

At the same time, the blueprint boosts spending for the military by tens of billions and calls for $1.6 billion for a border wall with Mexico that Trump repeatedly promised voters the U.S. neighbor would finance. Mexico emphatically rejects that notion.

The budget does feature a handful of domestic initiatives, including a six-week paid parental leave program championed by Trump's daughter Ivanka that would be designed and financed by the states through cuts to unemployment insurance. Some $200 billion in federal infrastructure investments are promised to leverage another $800 billion in private investment, though the idea has yet to get much traction.

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina lawmakers made statements in response to the Trump Administration’s budget.

Representative Mark Sanford (R- SC) made these statements in response:

“I commend the president for looking to balance the budget and put the debt on a sustainable downward path. This is in contrast to the last administration and is to be applauded. Indeed, this proposal would reduce the federal government’s footprint by cutting duplicative government programs, reducing improper payments, and focusing funding on the traditional roles of government.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made these statements:

“This budget proposal, much like the Obama Administration’s, embraces a process of ‘dilute and dispose’ for surplus weapons-grade plutonium. There are several shortcomings with this approach. First, it has already been considered. Second, it was rejected.

“The reasons were clear. It violates an important international non-proliferation agreement. It also doesn’t take into consideration the legislative and regulatory changes needed to store the excess material underground. And it fails to account for the political opposition, on both sides of the aisle, that is likely to occur and will undoubtedly result in extended delays. This plan will strand the material in place – which is unacceptable. The only option with a clear disposition path is MOX.

Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn made these statements:

“Budgets are about much more than dollars and cents. They are value statements, American values. Today Donald Trump has once again shown us where his are. He talks about improving our infrastructure, but his budget slashes billions of dollars from federal infrastructure funding. For middle income Americans and those struggling in poverty, his budget proposes to slash billions from safety net programs they depend on; nursing home care, affordable health care, food and heating assistance and legal aid. This budget is an attack on seniors, students, low-income families, and rural communities.

