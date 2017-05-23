Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish fire at former Holly Hill school - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews extinguish fire at former Holly Hill school

Source: Holly Hill Police Department Source: Holly Hill Police Department
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews extinguished a fire at a former school in Holly Hill.

Large flames and smoke could be seen emanating from the former Holly Hill Primary school around 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say there were no injuries in the blaze.

The scene was cleared around midnight. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly