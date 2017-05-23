Quantcast

Emergency crews working fire at former Holly Hill school

Source: Holly Hill Police Department
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working a fire at a former school in Holly Hill Tuesday night.  

Police say the fire is at the former Holly Hill Primary School on Unity Road. 

The police are asking motorists to avoid the area. 

Residents reported several fire trucks have responded to the scene. 

A witness said there didn't appear to be any injuries. 

