Officials to unveil vision for walking and biking in the Lowcountry

Lowcountry officials are set to unveil a draft of their plan for improving safety and access for people traveling by foot, bike and bus.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has invited the community to review a preliminary version of their Walk + Bike BCD plan Wednesday at the Felix Davis Community Center at 6 p.m. Their final public meeting will also be live-streamed at www.WalkBikeBCD.com.

People are also welcome to drop in anytime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to learn about the recommendations.

Officials say their plan will identify opportunities to create regional connections “from county to county, community to community, and neighbor to neighbor,” giving tri-county residents more transportation options.

"The final plan will provide a ten-year vision for walking and biking in the BCD Region with proposed roadway improvements, trail connections, and program and policy concepts," their website states.

Find a sneak peak of the plan below:

