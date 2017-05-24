3 students taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

The National Weather Service declared a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for 22 counties in the state, including almost all of the Lowcountry.More >>
Berkeley County dispatchers say emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Moncks Corner.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the early-morning hours Monday.More >>
Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for the passengers of an overturned fishing vessel off Tybee Island.More >>
The Colleton County Coroner has ruled the drowning of a Walterboro teen Sunday at the Colleton County State Park as accidental.More >>
