3 students taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

Three students reported minor injuries and were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Moncks Corner.

Officials say the crash happened in the area of Hwy 52 and Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Preliminary reports given to a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District say a truck pulled out in front of the bus, clipping its front fender.

Two ambulances were seen responding in addition to Moncks Corner Fire and Police.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic in the area.

