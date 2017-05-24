3 students report injuries after crash involving school bus

Three students reported minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Moncks Corner.

Officials say the crash happened in the area of Hwy 52 and Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Preliminary reports given to a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District say a truck pulled out in front of the bus, clipping its front fender.

Two ambulances were seen responding, in addition to Moncks Corner Fire and Police.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department is assisting with traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.