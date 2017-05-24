Coroner: Edisto River teen's drowning ruled accidental

The Colleton County Coroner has ruled the drowning of a Walterboro teen Sunday at the Colleton County State Park as accidental.

An autopsy was conducted on Martin Capers, 16, Tuesday at MUSC.

The Colleton County Fire & Rescue Chief Barry McRoy believes Capers' legs got tangled in underwater roots in the Edisto River near the Dorchester, Colleton County line.

Capers was a student at Colleton County High School.

A statement from the district following his death reads:

“The Colleton County School District family is deeply saddened and mourns with the Colleton County High School family the loss of Martin Rashad Capers, an eleventh grade student of Colleton County High School. Martin was always quick with a smile and an encouraging word. He was a friend to all he met. He will be truly missed by the Cougar family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Martin’s family and friends.”

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating a male had gone under the water in the Edisto River at the Colleton County State Park and no one had seen him resurface.

Deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office along with Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Department of Natural Resources responded.

A diver located the victim’s body approximately five minutes after entering the water. Capers was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed deceased by medical personnel on scene, according to deputies.

Officials said he had been under the water for close to an hour and had no signs of life.

McRoy said they’ve responded to several situations along the Edisto River. He added in the last 10 years they’ve had at least 5 drownings along this general stretch of the river.

