Police make second arrest in fatal Charleston shooting

Charleston Police arrested a 19-year-old man in a fatal shooting.

Demetrius Jamiek Young, 19, of North Charleston, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

K'Sone Campbell, 24, of Charleston, was arrested two days after the incident on May 13, Francis said. Campbell is also charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police say the shooting happened at Oswego and Maverick streets at 9:35 p.m. on May 11. Responding officers found the victim, later identified by the Charleston County Coroner as Derrick Barber, of North Charleston, on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was transported to MUSC where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound in the hospital's emergency room.

Young was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

