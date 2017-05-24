Charleston man arrested on child porn charges

A 39-year-old Charleston man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Kyle Johnson Long on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on May 19.

Investigators say Long possessed images of child pornography.

According to a press release, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the City of Charleston Police Department made the arrest.

He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also part of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

