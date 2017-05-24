Coast Guard rescues 4 from disabled fishing boat near Pritchards Island

Still picture of the rescue. (Source: Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard rescued four people after their fishing boat became disabled because of a broken mast.

Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning two miles east of Pritchards Island in Beaufort County.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers reported being notified at 2:45 a.m. by the crew of the Gracie Bell, an 80-foot fishing vessel, stating they had become disabled due to a broken mast.

"An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston was diverted to assist at 3:11 a.m.," Coast Guard officials said. "The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 3:16 a.m., lowered a rescue swimmer and hoisted two crew members. The rescue swimmer and the remaining two crew members stayed aboard the vessel."

According to a report, the first two crew members were transported to Coast Guard Air Station Savannah at 3:30 a.m.

"The helicopter crew, after refueling, hoisted the remaining crew members and the rescue swimmer at 5:21 a.m., and landed at the air station at 5:36 a.m., where EMS were waiting," Coast Guard officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

