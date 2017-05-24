The Citadel Sets Games With SEC, ACC Opponents

The Citadel football team has contracts to play two opponents from the SEC and two from the ACC over the next nine seasons, including each of the next three years.



The two-time defending Southern Conference champions have games contracted with FBS powers Clemson, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss that will take place between the 2017 and 2025 seasons. The Citadel will receive $300,000 from Clemson, $400,000 from Georgia Tech and $500,000 from Alabama and Ole Miss as part of the game agreements.

The Bulldogs face the participants in each of the previous two College Football Playoff National Championship games over the next two seasons, traveling to defending national champion Clemson in 2017 and 2015 champion Alabama in 2018. The Citadel faces Clemson on Nov. 18, 2017 before heading to Tuscaloosa for the first matchup between the two schools on Nov. 17, 2018.

The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta for a game against ACC foe Georgia Tech on Sept. 14, 2019, resuming a series that dates back to 1912. The Citadel also has an agreement to play at Ole Miss on Aug. 30, 2025, returning to Oxford for a second time after the programs first met at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2005. The Bulldogs are 6-68-2 all-time against current members of the ACC and are 11-75-4 all-time against current members of the SEC.

The Bulldogs, who have wins over Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, are the only Southern Conference team with multiple victories over opponents who were in the SEC at the time of the game. Since the NCAA split Division I football into subdivisions in 1978, The Citadel has earned four of the seven wins by current FCS programs over current SEC teams.

Season tickets are currently on sale for The Citadel’s 2017 campaign. In addition to tickets for each home game, season-ticket holders have the ability to preorder tickets for the game at Clemson. The Citadel Ticket Office is located in the lobby of McAlister Field House and is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Fans can also call the ticket office at 843-953-DOGS (3647) or visit citadelsports.com/tickets for more information.

The Citadel begins its 2017 season with two straight home games, facing Newberry on Sept. 2 in the season opener before hosting Presbyterian on Sept. 9. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN3.