Marinaccio Pitches Delaware Past Charleston, 9-0, In CAA Baseball Championship

Junior right-hander Ron Marinaccio fired a complete-game, two-hit shutout to lead fourth-seeded Delaware past #5 College of Charleston, 9-0, in the opening game of the 2017 CAA Baseball Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Brooks Field.

The Blue Hens (31-21) advance to face top-seeded Northeastern on Thursday, while the Cougars (26-30) will play an elimination game tomorrow against the loser of this evening’s contest between William & Mary and Elon, which has been delayed until 8 p.m. due to weather.

Marinaccio (4-2) was dominant while recording his first complete game since the 2015 season. After giving up an infield single in the first, he retired 15 consecutive batters before allowing his only walk in the seventh. Marinaccio sat down the next six Cougars before ceding a Dupree Hart single with two down in the ninth, falling just shy of registering the fourth one-hitter in CAA Tournament history. The second-team All-CAA selection finished with five strikeouts.

Offensively, all nine Delaware starters reached base, with eight of them recording a hit. Shortstop Jeremy Ake finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI’s, while Diaz Nardo was 2-for-4 and Jordan Glover went 2-for-5 and scored twice.

After producing just one hit through the first three frames off Charleston pitcher Evan Sisk (5-2), Delaware’s offense got going in the fourth. Calvin Scott drew a leadoff walk and Ake lined a one-out single up the middle. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, and Scott came home on a Doug Trimble groundout. Nardo followed with an RBI single to right that increased the Blue Hens’ lead to 2-0.

Delaware broke the game open with a three-run fifth. With two on and two out, Nick Patten’s single to left plated Kevin Mohollen and ended the day for Sisk. On the first pitch from Cougars’ reliever Carter Love, Ake delivered a two-run double to the gap in left-center that pushed the Delaware advantage to 5-0.

The Blue Hens tacked on a solo run in the seventh on an RBI single from Trimble and scored three more in the eighth as Glover drove in one with a double and Scott had a run-scoring single.

Tommy Richter and Hart were each 1-for-4 for College of Charleston.