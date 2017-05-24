DHEC closes some shellfish beds in Charleston County

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.

"This closure affects shellfish harvesting from Captain Sams Inlet north to Garrison Landing and the north point of Bull Island," said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The affected area will reopen once water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting. Previous closures in the Wando River remain in effect."

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in Charleston County, call DHEC's Charleston Environmental Health Services Office at (843) 953-0160.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.