Berkeley County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teenager

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Gage Bargowski who is described as 6-feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Gage was last seen at his Longleaf Road residence in the Sangaree area of Berkeley County," BCSO officials said."He was last seen on May 14th at approx. 5:30pm but he is still believed to be in the area."

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Duty Officer at 843-719-4412.

