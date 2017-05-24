Fallen Montana deputy arrives in Charleston as part of journey to native Clarendon Co.

A Montana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty arrived at the Charleston airport Thursday evening as part of the journey to his final resting place in his native Clarendon County.

Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, 42, died after he was shot several times during a traffic stop on May 16.

Before Moore is laid to rest with full honors, his body arrived at the Charleston International Airport at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

His remains will be escorted to a funeral home in his hometown of Manning, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church with burial to follow.

Moore previously served as a law enforcement officer at the University of South Carolina, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore is survived by his wife and three children.

