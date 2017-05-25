Quantcast

Charleston Police investigate report of shots fired

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police responded an early-morning report of shots fired in downtown Charleston, according to dispatchers.

 A caller reported hearing three gunshots in the area of Norman near Bogard, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 3:42 a.m.
 
Officers cleared the scene around 4:10 a.m. 

