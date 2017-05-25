Quantcast

TUNE IN NOW: Police make 2 more arrests in Manchester bombing; C - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

TUNE IN NOW: Police make 2 more arrests in Manchester bombing; C-17s to fly over Ravenel Bridge in trip to Fort Bragg

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m. 

1. Police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing

Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert. Read more. 

2. JB Charleston aircraft to fly to Fort Bragg 

C-17 aircraft are scheduled to leave Joint Base Charleston at 8 a.m. to participate in an exercise. They will fly over the Ravenel Bridge at 8:30 a.m. More at 5 a.m. 

3. Fallen deputy to be flown into Charleston International Airport

A Montana sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest in his native Clarendon County next week. Read more. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly