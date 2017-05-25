TUNE IN NOW: Police make 2 more arrests in Manchester bombing; C-17s to fly over Ravenel Bridge in trip to Fort Bragg

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing
Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert. Read more.
2. JB Charleston aircraft to fly to Fort Bragg
C-17 aircraft are scheduled to leave Joint Base Charleston at 8 a.m. to participate in an exercise. They will fly over the Ravenel Bridge at 8:30 a.m. More at 5 a.m.
3. Fallen deputy to be flown into Charleston International Airport
A Montana sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest in his native Clarendon County next week. Read more.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.More >>
If you look to the skies during your morning commute, you may see C-17 aircraft flying by.More >>
Police responded an early-morning report of shots fired in downtown Charleston, according to dispatchers.More >>
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man after police discovered an unresponsive and unconscious child in a locked car at a Mount Pleasant parking lot.More >>
