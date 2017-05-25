TUNE IN NOW: Police make 2 more arrests in Manchester bombing; C-17s to fly over Ravenel Bridge in trip to Fort Bragg

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing

Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert. Read more.

2. JB Charleston aircraft to fly to Fort Bragg

C-17 aircraft are scheduled to leave Joint Base Charleston at 8 a.m. to participate in an exercise. They will fly over the Ravenel Bridge at 8:30 a.m. More at 5 a.m.

3. Fallen deputy to be flown into Charleston International Airport

A Montana sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest in his native Clarendon County next week. Read more.

