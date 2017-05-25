Quantcast

C-17 aircraft to fly over Ravenel Bridge for military exercise - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

C-17 aircraft to fly over Ravenel Bridge for military exercise

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
Connect
(Source: 437th Airlift Wing) (Source: 437th Airlift Wing)
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

If you look to the skies during your morning commute, you may see C-17 aircraft flying by. 

About 15 of Joint Base Charleston's C-17 aircraft will take to the sky and fly over the Ravenel Bridge in a trip to the Pope Army Airfield operated by Fort Bragg in North Carolina for a military exercise, officials say.    

The C-17s are set to take off at 8 a.m. 

Officials say the aircraft will fly over the Ravenel Bridge around 8:30 a.m. and return just after 2 p.m. The plan is to conduct airdrops and low-level tactical training exercises at Pope Army Airfield.

Paratroopers and equipment will be dropped from the aircraft to the ground for a joint forcible entry exercise. 

No commercial flights are expected to be affected by the flyovers. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly