C-17 aircraft to fly over Ravenel Bridge for military exercise

If you look to the skies during your morning commute, you may see C-17 aircraft flying by.

About 15 of Joint Base Charleston's C-17 aircraft will take to the sky and fly over the Ravenel Bridge in a trip to the Pope Army Airfield operated by Fort Bragg in North Carolina for a military exercise, officials say.



The C-17s are set to take off at 8 a.m.

Officials say the aircraft will fly over the Ravenel Bridge around 8:30 a.m. and return just after 2 p.m. The plan is to conduct aird rops and low-level tactical training exercises at Pope Army Airfield.

Paratroopers and equipment will be d ropped from the aircraft to the ground for a joint forcible entry exercise.



No commercial flights are expected to be affected by the flyovers.



