Joint Base Charleston C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge in trip to Fort Bragg

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.More >>
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.More >>
Coach won over 800 games in his time with the BulldogsMore >>
Coach won over 800 games in his time with the BulldogsMore >>
If you look to the skies during your morning commute, you may see C-17 aircraft flying by.More >>
If you look to the skies during your morning commute, you may see C-17 aircraft flying by.More >>
James Island Town Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the next steps in implementing a temporary moratorium on new developments.More >>
James Island Town Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the next steps in implementing a temporary moratorium on new developments.More >>