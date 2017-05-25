Quantcast

Joint Base Charleston C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge in trip to Fort Bragg

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

If you looked to the skies during your morning commute, you may have seen C-17 aircraft flying by. 

About 15 of Joint Base Charleston's C-17 aircraft took the sky and flew over the Ravenel Bridge in a trip to the Pope Army Airfield operated by Fort Bragg in North Carolina for a military exercise Thursday morning.    

Once in North Carolina, the plan is to conduct airdrops and low-level tactical training exercises. Paratroopers and equipment will be dropped from the aircraft to the ground for a joint forcible entry exercise. 

The C-17s are scheduled to return over the Ravenel Bridge from the north at 2:05 p.m. weather permitting and then land at JB Charleston. 

Officials say no commercial flights should be affected by the flyovers. 

