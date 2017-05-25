Town of James Island to discuss moratorium on new developments

Quantcast

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

James Island Town Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the next steps in implementing a temporary moratorium on new developments. 

Earlier this month, Charleston City Council unanimously approved that temporary halt on new construction in commercial parts of James Island within Charleston city limits.

Officials will discuss action to cover the whole town. 

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall on Camp Road.  

