5 Around Town: Charleston's largest art and performance festivals begin this weekend

This weekend Charleston's largest art and performance festivals kick off, a 9/11 mobile exhibit rolls into town, and a new sea turtle recovery center opens at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Spoleto Festival USA

The curtain lifts on the 41st season of Spoleto Festival USA on Friday.

The opening ceremonies at 12 p.m. outside City Hall in Charleston kick off 17 days of opera, theater, dance and music at historic venues around the city.

The 2017 Spoleto Festival USA program includes more than 160 ticketed events at 12 venues around Charleston between May 26 and June 11.

The headlining event this year is Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin. Four performances are scheduled at the Gaillard Center, including a Friday night show to open the festival. Other highlights include the U.S. premiere of Vivaldi's opera Farnace, and Samuel Beckett's play, Waiting for Godot at the Dock Street Theatre.

For a full schedule of shows and to purchase tickets, click here.

Piccolo Spoleto

Charleston's companion to Spoleto Festival USA begins Friday with more than 500 performing, literary and visual arts events.

Piccolo Spoleto is a showcase for local and regional artists with events in a variety of venues in downtown Charleston. Nearly half of the events scheduled over the 17-day festival offer free admission.

The opening weekend features traditional Piccolo Spoleto events beginning with the Sunset Serenade at the U.S. Customs House. The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform Broadway and cinema classics in a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday is Family Day at Marion Square with a variety of activities and artwork from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other popular free events on the opening weekend include a patriotic concert Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Customs House and the Memorial Day concert Monday at 3 p.m. The Charleston and Columbia community bands will play a mix of show tunes, patriotic music and a salute to the armed forces.

For a full schedule of Piccolo Spoleto events, click here.

9/11 Mobile Exhibit

A traveling exhibit honoring the 2,996 victims killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is making its way back to the Lowcountry.

The Stephen Siller 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be open for tours Saturday through Monday at the North Charleston Fire Museum, located at the Tanger Outlets. The 1,100 square foot mobile museum includes artifacts from the World Trade Center, a documentary video, recordings of first-responder radio transmissions and more.

The free exhibit also features guided tours by New York firefighters. The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. A special opening ceremony with a tribute to first responders begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

No appointments are necessary, but the exhibit was very popular last year so expect long lines. For more information on the exhibit, click here.

Beard & Moustache Competition

The Music Farm will be a razor's worst nightmare Saturday.

The 8th annual Southeastern Beard & Moustache Championships features facial hair in a variety of shapes, styles, and lengths. Dozens of men (and women) will compete in almost 20 categories including full beard, moustache, and artificial Southern Belle for ladies.

Click here for more details.

Sea Turtle Recovery Center

A new expansion at the South Carolina Aquarium will pull back the curtain on the sea turtle recovery operation.

The Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery Center is an expansion of the aquarium's sea turtle hospital. It opens this weekend and will serve as both an active hospital and educational exhibit. The new center will give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the process of turtle rehabilitation.

In addition to seeing the sea turtle patients, guests can learn each turtle's story of recovery. A 40-seat classroom and theater will provide more information and videos on the sea turtle recovery process. The new center also includes an interactive mock medical station for guests to test their veterinary skills with mock patients.

The new Sea Turtle Recovery Center opens on Saturday. Click here for more information.

Party at the Point

This week's Party at the Point will feature the sounds of The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

The band will play Friday night on the sand from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and food and drinks are available inside. The event is cash only. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.