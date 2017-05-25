Charleston overtakes Columbia as South Carolina's largest city

Charleston has edged out Columbia as South Carolina's largest city, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.



Charleston’s population as of July 1, 2016 is 134,385 – that’s 76 people more people than the capital city in 2016.



North Charleston ranked as the third largest city in the state with 109,298 people.



Mount Pleasant's population was 84,170 and Summerville's was 43,392, according to the Census Bureau.



With a population of 67,453 in 2016, Greenville grew by 5.8 percent, making it the country’s fourth fastest growing city.

