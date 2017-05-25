South Carolina aquarium shows off new turtle recovery space

Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we'reMore >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we're getting it instantaneously." School fights caught on camera sparked attention this year, prompting questions over howMore >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>
Several eighth grade Northwoods Middle School students will be able to take part in their promotion ceremony despite being involved in a fight earlier this week.More >>
Several eighth grade Northwoods Middle School students will be able to take part in their promotion ceremony despite being involved in a fight earlier this week.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>