Police release surveillance images in coin machine thefts

Goose Creek Police are investigating the theft of two coin machines at a laundromat early Tuesday morning.

Police released surveillance images from Granny's Laundromat, located at 127 St. James Ave. The images were taken at approximately 2:27 a.m., according to Maj. John Grainger.

Police say the people shown in the security footage entered the business and attempted to circumvent the security system with spray-paint.

Anyone is able to identify anyone shown in the photos is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200 and ask for Investigator Dodson at extension 2337, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

