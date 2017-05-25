Quantcast

Police release surveillance images in coin machine thefts - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police release surveillance images in coin machine thefts

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance images released by police. (Source: Goose Creek Police) Surveillance images released by police. (Source: Goose Creek Police)
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Goose Creek Police are investigating the theft of two coin machines at a laundromat early Tuesday morning.

Police released surveillance images from Granny's Laundromat, located at 127 St. James Ave. The images were taken at approximately 2:27 a.m., according to Maj. John Grainger.

Police say the people shown in the security footage entered the business and attempted to circumvent the security system with spray-paint.

Anyone is able to identify anyone shown in the photos is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200 and ask for Investigator Dodson at extension 2337, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly