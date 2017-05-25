Police announce street closures for Piccolo Spoleto Festival opening ceremony Friday

Several downtown streets will be closed beginning Friday morning ahead of the opening ceremony of Piccolo Spoleto.

Meeting Street and Broad Street and Broad Street and Church Street will close to vehicle traffic at 9 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Broad Street and King Street, Meeting Street and Queen Street, and Meeting Street and Tradd Street will close to vehicle traffic at 11:45 a.m., he said.

Limited vehicle traffic will be allowed east of the ceremony on Broad Street for business purposes only.

The ceremony begins at noon and is expected to end at approximately 1:30 p.m. All streets will reopen as soon as possible, Francis said.

