Street closures announced for Spoleto Festival opening ceremony

Ramona, a tragic tale of two trains in love, is one of the shows scheduled this season. (Source: Spoleto Festival USA)

Several downtown streets will be closed beginning Friday morning ahead of the opening ceremony for Spoleto Festival USA.

Broad Street will close between Meeting and Church streets at 9 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

At 11:45 a.m., Broad will close to King and Meeting Street will close between Queen and Tradd.

Limited vehicle traffic will be allowed east of the ceremony on Broad Street for business purposes only.

The ceremony begins at noon outside of Charleston City Hall and is expected to end at approximately 1:30 p.m. All streets will reopen as soon as possible, Francis said.

The performing arts festival will be held through June 11. Find a schedule here.

