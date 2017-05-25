Court records: Triple murder suspect was invited to victims' home before killing

Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Emergency officials say one person was injured and a dog was killed in an accident in McClellanville.More >>
Emergency officials say one person was injured and a dog was killed in an accident in McClellanville.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of killing a family of three was invited to their Colleton County home minutes before the killing occurred, according to newly released court documents.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of killing a family of three was invited to their Colleton County home minutes before the killing occurred, according to newly released court documents.More >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>
Dozens of bird eggs were found on Sullivan’s Island Thursday morning after this week’s severe weather, conservation experts say.More >>