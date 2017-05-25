Court records: Triple murder suspect was invited to victims' home before killing

An 18-year-old man accused of killing a family of three was invited to their Colleton County home minutes before the killing occurred, according to newly released court documents.

Authorities say Kenneth Markeith Chisolm of Walterboro fatally shot 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller, and wounded a 9-year-old girl at the couple's home on Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin on May 16.

Investigators say they were able to collect cellphone data from Philip Miller's cellphone which showed that he invited Chisolm to his home at 4:30 p.m.

Then at 4:38 p.m., deputies responded to the residence where they found Lori Miller deceased from a gunshot wound, and Philip Miller and Vincent Miller killed from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says two surviving victims described the gunman who authorities say was later identified as Chisolm.

According to an affidavit released on Thursday, investigators also located a series of messages between Philip Miller and an unsaved number.

A report states that during the two day conversation, the sender identified himself as "Rambo" who said,"Just Rambo im black and got hair."

Later in the conversation, Rambo said,"I have Instagram. No Facebook. Police just got me last year ******* with that fb, but my name on Instagram is Rambo and everything good my just give me a chance."

According to investigators, Chisolm had been previous identified as "Rambo" and "Rambo Chiz." Authorities say the previous identification was made during a 2016 investigation that began on Oct. 23, 2016. Chisolm was eventually arrested on Nov. 7, 2016 stemming from the investigation.

Last week, Chisolm was denied bond for the Millers' murders and denied having anything to do with the murders, and apologized to the family.

"I know I was nowhere at the scene," Chisolm said."I'm not the guy. I want to apologize. I know what happened to the family. Sorry what happened, but I'm not the guy. I promise you I'm not the guy."

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland has said investigators found marijuana in the home and said the killings could have been drug-related.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist Colleton County investigators with the case.

