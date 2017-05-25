Gamecocks opener vs NC State will kickoff at 3pm

The South Carolina Gamecocks will kickoff their 2017 football season with a 3 pm contest against North Carolina State in Charlotte on Saturday, September 2, it was announced today.

The game at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series by a slim 27-26-4 margin, with wins over the Wolfpack in each of the last two meetings, a 34-0 victory in Columbia in 2008 and a 7-3 win in Raleigh in 2009.

This will mark South Carolina’s third trip to Charlotte to open the season in this decade. The Gamecocks outscored East Carolina by a 56-37 margin to open the 2011 campaign, then defeated North Carolina by a 17-13 score to open the 2015 season.

Seats are available to be reserved in all price levels, ranging from $80 to $245. Priority reservations will be taken until July 7, but anyone can request tickets and their order will be filled.