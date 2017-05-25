One person injured, dog killed in McClellanville car accident

Emergency officials say one person was injured and a dog was killed in an accident in McClellanville.

Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say crews responded to Highway 17 and Highway 45 at 1:13 p.m. for a car accident with possible entrapment.

When crews arrived they found two vehicles involved in the accident.

One of the cars had heavy damaged and had rolled over during the incident. According to AMCFD officials, all of the people in the vehicle were out of the vehicle. One patient was transported to the hospital, a dog had minor injuries and another dog died at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

